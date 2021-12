University of Sindh to organize awareness programme for girl students

(@FahadShabbir)

University of Sindh Jamshoro's Marvi Girls Hostel Management and Student Welfare Office Hyderabad will jointly organize an awareness programme regarding anti-harassment laws, students' financial aid, their welfare for female students on December 9 at 4 p.m. at Marvi Girls Hostel of the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :University of Sindh Jamshoro's Marvi Girls Hostel Management and Student Welfare Office Hyderabad will jointly organize an awareness programme regarding anti-harassment laws, students' financial aid, their welfare for female students on December 9 at 4 p.m. at Marvi Girls Hostel of the university.

Convener Anti-Harassment Committee Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa, member of the committee Prof. Dr.

Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Incharge Girls Rescue Center Mufarah Fatima Bhatti, Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Ghazala Panhwar, Chairperson Department of Psychology Dr. Irfana Shah, Deputy Director Girl Students Affairs Dr. Najma Nawaz Channa, Provost Dr Naheed Arain and Dr. Fiza Qureshi will address the occasion.

The programme is aimed at raising awareness among the hostler students against issues including mental stress as well as harassment and to encourage them to communicate their problems in order to resolve immediately.