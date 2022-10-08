University of Turbat conducts 'Speed Programming Competition'

The department of Computer Science, University of Turbat (UoT) conducted a 'Speed Programming Competition' at the UoT's main campus on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The department of Computer Science, University of Turbat (UoT) conducted a 'Speed Programming Competition' at the UoT's main campus on Saturday.

The students of the BSCS programme participated in the event. The competition was held among different teams. Each team consisted of 3 members. The teams were assigned different tasks for programming in various programming languages including C, C++, and Python.

The teams were asked to complete the task within two hours. The Head of the Computer Science department, Mukhtar Hussain, while interacting with the participants said, "The main objective of such kinds of events is to motivate and prepare students of Computer Science department for different kinds of national and international competitions. It will also prepare students for their professional careers.

" He announced that different events and competitions including project exhibitions and designing contests will be organized in each semester for providing a platform to the students to portray their skills and learnings.

He thanked Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad for paying special attention toward enhancing IT facilities and IT learning at UoT.

Faculty members of the department of Computer Science, Balach Khan, Bilal ur Rehman, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Asim, and UoT's Web Developer, Junaid Qadir were also present on the occasion.

Giving the feedback on the event, the participants said that such events would help them understand the latest trends and technologies to improve their skills and enhance their potential for their professional careers growth.