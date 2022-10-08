UrduPoint.com

University Of Turbat Conducts 'Speed Programming Competition'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2022 | 09:04 PM

University of Turbat conducts 'Speed Programming Competition'

The department of Computer Science, University of Turbat (UoT) conducted a 'Speed Programming Competition' at the UoT's main campus on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The department of Computer Science, University of Turbat (UoT) conducted a 'Speed Programming Competition' at the UoT's main campus on Saturday.

The students of the BSCS programme participated in the event. The competition was held among different teams. Each team consisted of 3 members. The teams were assigned different tasks for programming in various programming languages including C, C++, and Python.

The teams were asked to complete the task within two hours. The Head of the Computer Science department, Mukhtar Hussain, while interacting with the participants said, "The main objective of such kinds of events is to motivate and prepare students of Computer Science department for different kinds of national and international competitions. It will also prepare students for their professional careers.

" He announced that different events and competitions including project exhibitions and designing contests will be organized in each semester for providing a platform to the students to portray their skills and learnings.

He thanked Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad for paying special attention toward enhancing IT facilities and IT learning at UoT.

Faculty members of the department of Computer Science, Balach Khan, Bilal ur Rehman, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Asim, and UoT's Web Developer, Junaid Qadir were also present on the occasion.

Giving the feedback on the event, the participants said that such events would help them understand the latest trends and technologies to improve their skills and enhance their potential for their professional careers growth.

Related Topics

Turbat Event

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

20 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

37 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.