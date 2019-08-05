UrduPoint.com
Upgrdation Of Road Infrastructure In Balochistan NHA Top Priority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Following the vision of the present democratic government, National Highway Authority (NHA) has been striving to upgrade and expand road infrastructure in Balochistan to bring the area at par with the developed areas, an official of NHA told APP on Monday

He said that for construction of two lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar Rs 2000 million have been allocated in Public Sector Development Programme ( PSDP) of 2019-20fiscal year.

He said that for construction of two lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar Rs 2000 million have been allocated in Public Sector Development Programme ( PSDP) of 2019-20fiscal year.

The total cost of the project would be Rs 19188 million and till June 30 ,2019 Rs 1500 million had been spent on the project. Similarly,he said, Rs 2000 million have been allocated for widening and strengthening of about 32 kilometers Rakhi- Gajj section of N-70. Total cost of the project is Rs 22, 994 million whereas till June 30, the Rs 14914 million has been spent.

He said Rs 1000 million have been earmarked for construction of black top road Yakmach-Kharan road. Total estimated cost of the project is Rs 13758 million out of which Rs 3406 million had been spent by end of previous fiscal year. He said that Rs 1000 million have been set aside for dualization and improvement of Yarik-Sagu-Zhob section of N-50 CPEC western alignment, Rs 1000 million have been allocated in the Public Sector Development Programme.

The total cost of the project is Rs 76488 million and Rs 2972 million had been expenditure had been occurred by June 30.

Among the new projects Rs 5000 million have been allocated for construction of Hoshab- Khuzdar section of Ratto Dero- Gawadar Motorway.

