Uplift of industrial sector to accelerate economic activity, create jobs, wealth: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while reiterating the promotion of industrial sector as his government's priority, said it would not only accelerate the economic activity but would also lead to creation of jobs and wealth.

In a meeting with a delegation of renowned exporters, he assured them that the government would mull over all of the proposals they put forward to him during the meeting for their maximum ease and facilitation.

Federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Syed Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, advisors Abdul Razzak Dawood, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Specials Assistant to the Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bukhari, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Raza Baqir, Federal Board of Revenue chairman and senior officers attended the meeting.

The delegation comprised representatives of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce, Pakistan Business Council, automobiles sector, tanners association, hosiery, fisheries, garments, pharmaceutical, steel, textiles and other industries.

The delegation members appreciated the government's measures and efforts to boost the exports and spoke high of the prime minister and his economic team.

They conveyed to the prime minister that the government's pro-business policies had revived the business community's confidence to stimulate the business activity. They also mentioned remarkable increase in the exports, export orders and domestic sale of cement, steel and automobiles.

The delegation members also put forward multiple proposals to enhance country's exports and exploit the potential.