Uplift Schemes In Full-swing In District Hangu: CM's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

Uplift schemes in full-swing in district Hangu: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Mohammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that various uplift schemes in health, education, communication & works, drinking water, irrigation and solar energy sectors were in full swing in district Hangu.

Talking to various delegations at Doaba, district Hangu, he said the PTI government was the only government which fulfilling all electoral commitments in phases and practical steps were being taken for the socio-economic uplift of the people throughout the province.

He said that previous public representatives from the area were limited only to tall claims and never focused on the progress and development of backward areas while the welfare related activities of the PTI government deserves to be followed.

More Stories From Pakistan

