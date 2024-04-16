UPU launches 1st comprehensive state of postal sector report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Universal Postal Union (UPU) has launched its first comprehensive state of the postal sector report, which identifies, for the first time, a clear causal link between countries’ postal development and national economic growth, particularly in times of economic shocks and crises.

Comparing postal development scores with the growth in real GDP, the report finds a strong correlation between the levels of postal development and the intensity of post-pandemic economic recovery, meaning a well-functioning postal network led to greater economic recovery after the global health crisis.

A calculation presented in the report clearly shows that, without postal services, a country’s GDP would fall by nearly 7 percent, highlighting postal services’ essential role in sustainable national economic performance.