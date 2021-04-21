UPU launching 'Post4Health' facility for vaccination delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Universal Postal Union (UPU) is launching the Post4Health facility to help communities by leveraging one of the world's largest networks comprised of 192 countries, 650,000 postal facilities and more than five million employees.

UPU Director General Bishar A Hussein said globally, there are more than three billion people living in isolated and rural areas.

He said the delivery of vaccinations to these communities is an immense challenge that demands an international response, adding that "this is why-today-the UPU is launching the Post4Health facility to help communities", said a press release on Wednesday.

He said our most urgent goal is the last mile delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and related medical equipment and the promotion of powerful advocacy campaigns to spread life-saving information.

"Ultimately, Post4Health aims to catalyze the capacity of postal operators to deliver health products, policies and services to people everywhere" he said.

He said the UPU is engaged in building close partnerships with experienced postal operators to assist in the vaccine challenge.

To support the facility, he said the UPU will obtain the latest scientific advice from health experts, global institutions and national health agencies. In all these efforts, we will build close cooperation and coordination across the United Nations to ensure that we deliver as one, he added.

Since 1948, the Universal Postal Union has proudly supported the UN's work in the areas of peace and security, human rights, the rule of law and development.

Post4Health is designed to uphold the very best principles of the UN at the time of our greatest need.

"I encourage every postal operator to work with the Universal Postal Union and to consider funding the facility. By doing so, you will be playing an essential role in overcoming the world's greatest logistical challenge", he said.