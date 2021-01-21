UrduPoint.com
Urs Begins At Shrine Of Syeda Bibi Pakdaman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Urs begins at shrine of Syeda Bibi Pakdaman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The three-day annual Urs ceremonies began at the shrine of Syeda Bibi Pakdaman, here on Wednesday.

Director General Religious Affairs of Auqaf Punjab Tahir Raza Bukhari while inaugurating the Urs said that the teachings of Sufis must be adopted as they propagate higher values of life and shun violence and extremism.

He reiterated that for the formation of a truly welfare society the preachings by Sufi saints should be adopted. "We need to tolerate each other, promote reconciliation, hold dialogue and propagate peace at all levels".

Administrator Auqaf Lahore Zone Abid Shabbir Leghari , Manager Auqaf Gohar Mustafa and a large number of pilgrims were also present. Special 'Dua' was offered for the development and progress of the country.

The Urs ceremonies will conclude on Friday after Isha prayer.

Lahore Police have made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors coming across the country. Police officials will perform security duty in three shift during the Urs days.

