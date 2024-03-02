Open Menu

US Academics Call On Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Principal Kinnaird College for Women University (KCWU) Dr. Rukhsana-led delegation comprising US academics called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed ways of fostering cooperation, research and innovation in the field of higher education under the Pakistan-US Exchange Program, during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Saturday

The U.S. academics, Prof. Dr. Amy, Prof. Dr. Glen Bodish, Prof. Dr. Janis, Prof. Dr. Paul Edelman, Prof. Farah Habib, Prof. Shelly, Prof. Stacey and Prof. Jennifer are visiting Lahore on the invitation of the U.S. Consulate Lahore.

Governor Balighur Rehman told the delegation that promotion of higher education and research is key to development, adding that special attention should be given to research.

He said the US cooperation in the development of the education sector like other sectors is commendable. He said the government appreciates the US cooperation in providing higher education opportunities to Pakistani students through various scholarships and exchange programmes including the Fulbright.

He said exchanges in the education sector under the US exchange programme will strengthen people to people contacts, adding Kinnaird College is a prestigious, historic educational institution which has been working for the promotion of female education in the country with aplomb.

Vice Principal KCWU Dr. Ghazala Yaqoob, faculty members Zubadah Zia, Maha Jameel and the Global Youth Ambassador United Nations Rizwan Anwar were also part of the delegation.

