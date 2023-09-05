U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar

Readout attributable to U.S. Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley:

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 05th Sep , 2023) U.S.

Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met yesterday with Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar.

The officials discussed law enforcement cooperation, respect for the rule of law, the protection of human rights, and our shared interest in strengthening the professionalization of law enforcement – including by enhancing access to justice for women and girls and ensuring gender representation in the police force.