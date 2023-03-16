US announces $4.5 mln programme to strengthen fertilizer efficiency, effectiveness for Pakistani farmers

The United States on Thursday announced a $4.5 million programme from its Department of Agriculture to strengthen fertilizer efficiency and effectiveness for Pakistani farmers among other initiatives at the conclusion of the second meeting of the US and Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States on Thursday announced a $4.5 million programme from its Department of Agriculture to strengthen fertilizer efficiency and effectiveness for Pakistani farmers among other initiatives at the conclusion of the second meeting of the US and Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman and the US Department of State's Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina led their respective sides, a joint news release said.

The officials and experts engaged on climate and environmental issues, including climate change, energy transition, water management, climate-smart agriculture, air quality, biodiversity, and waste management, including plastics recycling.

The two sides discussed the impacts of the devastating floods in Pakistan in 2022 and emphasized the importance of building resilience to the impacts of climate change.

The United States expressed support for Pakistan's "Living Indus" initiative to restore the ecological health of the Indus River Basin. The two governments recommitted to tackling the climate crisis through cooperation on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Both governments resolved to continue deepening their bilateral partnership through the US-Pakistan "Green Alliance" framework. The "Green Alliance" would help the two countries jointly face the climate, environmental, and economic needs of the present and future, especially through partnerships on agriculture, water, and clean energy.

Regarding agriculture, the two sides discussed the importance of adopting modern farming practices and innovative seed varieties to bolster resilience against climate change.

On water management, the governments identified technical assistance, governance, and water efficiency mechanisms as areas ripe for cooperation. They emphasized the importance of supporting nature-based solutions and building community resilience to climate change.

The US and Pakistan also acknowledged their long history of working together to advance sustainable economic growth. For example, in the 1960s, the US supported Pakistan's "Green Revolution" to improve agricultural crop yields and strengthen food security.

They committed to advancing future cooperation in agriculture, water, and energy transition through the US-Pakistan "Green Alliance" framework.

Through the Climate and Environment Working Group, the two governments made new commitments to partner together.

The US announced new programmes in Pakistan, including the programme to strengthen fertilizer efficiency and effectiveness for Pakistani farmers.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced new activities in Pakistan to promote climate-smart agriculture and climate finance.

The US Army Corps of Engineers would start sharing weather data on glacial melt with the Ministry of Climate Change and other local stakeholders to strengthen Pakistan's flood forecasting and disaster response capabilities.

Pakistan informed the United States about the approval of its new National Clean Air Policy and explained its recent waste management actions, including on plastics.

The two sides also pledged to collaborate on a successful year as the 2023 co-chairs of the Green Climate Fund board.