US consul general discusses matters of mutual interest with Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez called on Punjab Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

The CM apprised the US consul general about ongoing public welfare programmes. He said that the incumbent government was striving with an agenda to bring ease in the life of common man.

He said that the Punjab government was giving special attention to development of backward areas and work was under way on several public welfare projects in southern Punjab. Meanwhile, steps were being taken to promote tourism, he added.

The chief minister said that Baba Guru Nanak University was being established in Nankana Sahib district and steps were being taken to open the historic Kartarpur Corridor.

He said that religious monitories were completely safe and independent in Pakistan and the government regularly renovates religious sites of the minorities.

The US consul general said that collaboration would be enhanced with the Punjab government for social sector development.

Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), secretary P&D, CEO PBIT and others were present.