US Consul General meets Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :United States Consul General William K Makaneole called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government was desirous of maintaining good relations with the US as Pakistan is a peaceful country and wants friendly relations with all neighbouring countries, he added.

All the citizens, including religious minorities, had equal rights as per the constitution while the incumbent government was following a policy of composite development by focusing on welfare of people, he added.

William K Makaneole stated that the USA gave great importance to its relations with Pakistanand cooperation in different sectors would be further expanded with the Punjab government.