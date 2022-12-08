UrduPoint.com

US Delegation Visit USKT

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 02:30 PM

US delegation visit USKT

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation led by US diplomats Paul Gar and Hanna Johnson along with "Wild Wild East" musical band visited University of Sialkot (USKT) here on Thursday.

The band constituted first generation south Asian-American Sanny Jain (drumset, dhol),Ben Parag (vocals), Alison Shearer (alto saxophone), Ryan Dugre (guitar), Almog Sharvit (bass).

The band had a jamming session with Sargam band (Students band, USKT), Hussnain Javaid and Nisar Hussain.

The purpose was to bring two countries together through music, art and shared culture to create a better environment and to grow better with great sense of co-existence and peace.

Faisal Manzoor (Chairman BOG), Rehan Younas (Executive Director), Prof. Dr. Saeed-ul-Hasan Chishti (Vice Chancellor) and Muhammad Yaqoob (Registrar) along with Dean/Directors and Faculty members welcomed the distinguished guests.

Students of the University of Sialkot (USKT) enjoyed their performances.

