US Embassy, EducationUSA Pakistan launch mobile app to facilitate students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The U.S. Mission in Pakistan and EducationUSA, which is the official United States government-sponsored source of free information on studying in the United States, marked the beginning of the New Year with the launch of the EducationUSA Pakistan mobile App on Monday.

The free, digital tool complements EducationUSA's sustained efforts to bring accurate, comprehensive, and current information to students, parents, and educators about opportunities to study at accredited post secondary institutions in the United States, a press release said.

For details and to download the EducationUSA Pakistan Mobile App visit: educationusa.pk/app.

"Nearly 8,000 Pakistanis are studying in the United States," noted the U.S. Embassy's Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Ray Castillo.

"We hope this application will complement the expertise of EducationUSA to provide even more comprehensive information on American education opportunities for Pakistani students," he added.

"An American education helps promote economic growth by preparing students to enter the global job market." With top-notch academic programs, unmatched campus experiences, and over 4,000 accredited institutions to choose from, the United States offers a wealth of higher-education opportunities for international students.

In addition to its user-friendly interface, the EducationUSA app is a timely resource that takes audiences through its content in a smooth, logical flow.

Prospective students can register for free advising services and chat with a designated EducationUSA adviser.

Users will also receive notifications about education fairs, information sessions, and other virtual and in-person events with U.S. higher education representatives.

"To support Pakistan's brilliant student body, EducationUSA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) hosts information sessions on application requirements and deadlines, coinciding with either the spring or fall admissions cycle," said USEFP Executive Director, Rita Akhtar.

"Introducing the app this year will allow us to continue helping students as they return to the 'new normal', while also making our events and advising services readily available to anyone with a smartphone. Students who use the app will receive personalized, and timely feedback, making our advisees ideally positioned to make informed decisions about their education and career trajectories," she added.

EducationUSA is your official source on U.S. higher education. It offers accurate, comprehensive, and current information on accredited postsecondary institutions in the U.S., and free guidance and to students interested in applying to U.S. colleges and universities.

EducationUSA is hosted at USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the Governments of Pakistan and the United States. USEFP also administers the prestigious Fulbright Student Program and several other scholarships and fellowships for Pakistani students interested in studying in the United States.

For more information, visit educationusa.pk and usefp.org.