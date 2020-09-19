UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Mogul Gives All US $ 8bln Fortune To Charity; PM Imran Calls It "true Richness"

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

US mogul gives all US $ 8bln fortune to charity; PM Imran calls it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :As Irish-American business tycoon Chuk Feeney has given away all of his US $ eight billion fortune to charity, Prime Minister Imran Khan named this act a "true richness." "This is what I call true richness - a liberated soul," the prime minister said on twitter commenting on a media report of the former American billionaire's achieving his mission of donating all his wealth during his life.

The philanthropy is a subject very close to the prime minister's heart who always proudly claimed to have collected the biggest donations for the expanding Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital founded by him.

During 2019, the hospital had received around 7.58 billion in donations and zakat to cope with the hospital's needs established to mainly treat poor cancer patients free of charge.

"We learned a lot. We would do some things differently, but I am very satisfied. I feel very good about completing this on my watch," Feeney tells Forbes Magazine who massively donated to charities, universities and foundations worldwide through his foundation, the Atlantic Philanthropies. In his foundation's report, "Zero is the Hero" Feeney once said, "I see little reason to delay giving when so much good can be achieved through supporting worthwhile causes. Besides, it's a lot more fun to give while you live than give while you're dead."Feeney has lived a frugal lifestyle without owning a car or home, and having only one pair of shoes. He was known for flying only in economy class, even when members of his family and colleagues would travel in business class on the same plane.\867

Related Topics

Dead Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Poor Twitter Car Same 2019 Cancer Family Media All Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates increases services to Bahrain with second ..

5 minutes ago

DEWA presents an exceptional simulated reality exp ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Sukuk Deal of the Year 2 ..

6 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires the International Exhibition for Na ..

6 minutes ago

RAK Ruler issues law on licencing, renting and use ..

36 minutes ago

Wait is over as Punjab Education Boards announce m ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.