USAID., Sindh govt open State-of-the-Art Secondary School in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Local students in Cattle Colony Karachi receive a new school to advance their education needs in Pakistan under the partnership between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Sindh government.

On Monday, USAID Director for Sindh and Balochistan James Parys and Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza attended the inauguration ceremony at the Government Secondary School Cattle Colony in Bin Qasim Town, Karachi.

At the ceremony, USAID Director James Parys commended the strong partnership between USAID and the Government of Sindh in promoting education in the province. "Not only are we proud of this programme that is introducing new types of schools and innovative management schemes, but we also deeply recognize this work, however little, advances our shared educational tradition", said Director Parys in his opening remarks.

Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), senior officials from the education department, PPP Node representatives and teachers, and community members also attended.

This is the latest school built under USAID's Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP) which totals 25 billion Pakistani rupees ($159.2 million) in assistance to the Government of Sindh. The school will be managed by HANDS under a public private partnership and will benefit 320 girls and boys. The U.S. government is supporting the construction of 106 modern school buildings in ten districts of Sindh to benefit 70,000 marginalized students.

The Sindh Basic Education Programme aims to increase and sustain student enrollment in Primary, middle, and secondary public schools in Sindh. SBEP also supports the Sindh government's reform efforts in the areas of education, community mobilization, public-private partnerships, and improving reading competencies of students.

