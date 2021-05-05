UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USC To Implement ERP System In July To Further Strengthen Internal Control

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:15 PM

USC to implement ERP system in July to further strengthen internal control

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told on Wednesday that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would implement enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in July to further strengthen the internal control of the department

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told on Wednesday that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would implement enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in July to further strengthen the internal control of the department.

The committee met here at the Parliament House under chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain. Members of the committee including MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Noor Alam Khan, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Ibrahim, Munaza Hassan, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Seeme Ezdee attended the meeting.

The committee examined the appropriation of accounts for the year 2018-19 and audit report for the year 2019-20.

The committee directed to ensure sale of sugar and ghee without any additional condition of buying more than a single commodity at the utility stores.

Presently, the customers are bound to buy additional items while purchasing sugar or ghee at the utility stores on subsidized rates.

The committee also decided to hold an exclusive meeting on the overall issues related to the USC.

The committee examined the audit para related to Rs40.463 million loss to the national exchequer by the USC employees.

The committee asked to implement the departmental accounts committee (DAC)'s direction in that regard and present its report to the committee.

The management in its reply said in compliance to the directive of DAC, it had ordered a fact-finding inquiry in the said matter.

The committee was informed that out of total Rs21.226 million, Rs7.072 million had been recovered from the employees concerned and remaining recovery of Rs14.154 million was under process.

The DAC asked the management to verify the recovery amount and pursue the remaining recovery vigorously.

The DAC further directed the management to strengthen internal control by implementing ERP system.

The senior officials of the ministry informed the committee that the ERP system would be implemented in July.

Related Topics

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Mushahid Hussain Syed Sale Buy Enterprise July From Million

Recent Stories

TECNO marks new sales records with the new Spark 7 ..

3 seconds ago

ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for ‘Play ..

3 minutes ago

PM’s full focus on agricultural development laud ..

22 minutes ago

16 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in northwestern Ni ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan engages people in budget making proce ..

3 minutes ago

Myanmar's Shadow Government Creates 'People's Defe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.