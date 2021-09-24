Use of EVM secure, essential for transparency in electoral system: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Friday said that the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is secure and essential for bringing transparency in the electoral system.

Taking part in debate in Senate session, he said that it was not possible to move forward without using advance technology.

He said that EVM will make voting system easy, fair and transparent. He said that opposition lawmakers should give their suggestion for further improving the EVM system. He said that we cannot deprive overseas Pakistanis of right to vote.

Speaking about Afghanistan situation, he said that the world is acknowledging the political vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that record wheat crops were produced in the country due to the tireless efforts of the government. He said that government has given Rs. 1100 billion special package to the farmers community.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the use of EVM is indispensable for transparency in electoral process.

He said that a committee was constituted in this regard. He said that the Supreme Court (SC) has given a very clear verdict regarding internet voting.

He said that the government was determined to conduct the next general elections through EVMs to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that government should take opposition into confidence on current situation in Afghanistan. She said that people were facing hardships due to inflation.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo said that Afghanistan issue is very complex, adding that Parliament should debate on it.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed raised the issue regarding the protest of medical students. He said that governmentshould address the reservation of medical students on priority basis.

Senator Kamran Murtaza also demanded that government should address the reservation of the medical students.