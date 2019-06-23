c (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) , June 23 (Online) Due to the irregularities in the Orange Line Metro Train Projec (Pakistan Point news / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t (OLMTP), Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) anc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) elled its administrative c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t.

Punjab Chief Minister is head of Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA).Ac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ording to media reports Chief Minister House sourc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) es revealed that the 10 year c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t of 60 billion for Operation and Administration of (OLMTP) was awarded to a Chinese c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ompany whic (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) h was c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) anc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) elled on legal and tec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) hnic (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) al basis.In this c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontext it was told that the former Managing Direc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) tor of PMTA Subtain Fazal Haleem was involved in the preparations of the doc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) uments of the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t and six months before his servic (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) e c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t expired and he was not given further extension under the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.The sourc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) es further revealed that the approval of the rules and regulations for the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t was not obtained from the respec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) tive c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ompetent authority.

They added that following the elec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) tion of the Chinese Company approval was taken.Sourc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) es told that various departments of the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) onc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) erned authority reviewed the legal and financ (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ial wings of the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t and Public (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) Proc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) urement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) anc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) elled the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t last week.

They said that the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) hairman of the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ommittee subordinate to the Planning and Development had hinted at various problems in the proc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ess of awarding the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t whic (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) h was for 5 years but Chinese c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ompany was awarded c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t for 10 years.

In addition to this operational expenditures were extra ordinarily high whereas the full projec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t and train are the ownership of the Punjab government.It is worth mentioning here that PMTA has been rec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) onstituted inc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ludes Provinc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ial Minister for Transport, two MNAs, four MPAs, Sec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) retary Financ (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) e and Transport, PND Chairman and former Transport Sec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) retary.