UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Buzdar Cancels OLMTP's Administrative Contract.

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:36 PM

Usman Buzdar cancels OLMTP's administrative contract.

c (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) , June 23 (Online) Due to the irregularities in the Orange Line Metro Train Projec (Pakistan Point news / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t (OLMTP), Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) anc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) elled its administrative c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t.

Punjab Chief Minister is head of Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA).Ac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ording to media reports Chief Minister House sourc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) es revealed that the 10 year c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t of 60 billion for Operation and Administration of (OLMTP) was awarded to a Chinese c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ompany whic (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) h was c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) anc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) elled on legal and tec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) hnic (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) al basis.In this c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontext it was told that the former Managing Direc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) tor of PMTA Subtain Fazal Haleem was involved in the preparations of the doc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) uments of the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t and six months before his servic (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) e c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t expired and he was not given further extension under the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.The sourc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) es further revealed that the approval of the rules and regulations for the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t was not obtained from the respec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) tive c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ompetent authority.

They added that following the elec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) tion of the Chinese Company approval was taken.Sourc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) es told that various departments of the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) onc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) erned authority reviewed the legal and financ (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ial wings of the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t and Public (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) Proc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) urement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) anc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) elled the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t last week.

They said that the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) hairman of the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ommittee subordinate to the Planning and Development had hinted at various problems in the proc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ess of awarding the c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t whic (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) h was for 5 years but Chinese c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ompany was awarded c (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ontrac (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t for 10 years.

In addition to this operational expenditures were extra ordinarily high whereas the full projec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) t and train are the ownership of the Punjab government.It is worth mentioning here that PMTA has been rec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) onstituted inc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ludes Provinc (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) ial Minister for Transport, two MNAs, four MPAs, Sec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) retary Financ (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) e and Transport, PND Chairman and former Transport Sec (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) retary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab China Company Metro Orange June 2019 Media From Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Grand Duke of Luxembourg ..

7 minutes ago

UAE-Romania Cultural Week launched in Bucharest

22 minutes ago

Dollar to hit as high as Rs185: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago

Rain forecast for today amid scorching heat

2 hours ago

4 hours ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.