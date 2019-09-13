Usman Buzdar leaves for performing Umrah

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

He boarded an Oman Airlines aeroplane from Allama Iqbal International Airport to reach Madina Munawara where he would stay for two days to pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Usman Buzdar would perform 'Nawafil' there and pray for the country as well as the freedom of oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir. From there, he would go to Makkah to perform Umrah.