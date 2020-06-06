Usman Buzdar orders strict implementation of mask wearing at public places

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered strict enforcement of the mask-wearing condition at the public places in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered strict enforcement of the mask-wearing condition at the public places in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting on COVID-19 situation in the province here on Saturday. He said that condition of wearing masks should strictly be implemented in markets, bazaars and parks and action should be taken against the violators.

The CM said that protecting lives of citizens was the top priority of the government and wearing masks is essential for safety of citizens when they leave their homes. He said that no stone would be left unturned for treatment of corona affected patients. Beds, ventilators and necessary medicines were available in the public sector hospitals in Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said that the government had allowed the corona affected patients to isolate themselves in their homes. He said that controlling the spread of corona was our collective responsibility.

The government would continue taking necessary steps constantly for safeguarding people, he added. He said that opening of business was subject to implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Action would be taken against business houses found violating the SOPs, he warned.

The CM said that services of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff were commendable, who were engaged in treatment of corona affected patients. He said the government salutes them over their services in this time of trial, adding that services of health professionals would always be remembered.

He was also briefed about the steps being taken for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, Specialised Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) secretary, medical expert Dr Mehmood Shaukat, Dr Javed Hayat Khan from Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and authorities concerned were present in the meeting.