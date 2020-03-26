Usman Buzdar thanks Murad for sending KN-95 masks

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday telephoned his Sindh counterpart Murad Ali Shah and thanked him for sending KN-95 masks to the Punjab government, donated by China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday telephoned his Sindh counterpart Murad Ali Shah and thanked him for sending KN-95 masks to the Punjab government, donated by China.

He said that the Punjab government appreciated the Sindh government gesture, adding that "we should help each other in this difficult time". Unity and commitment by the country would defeat the dreaded virus.