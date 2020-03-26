UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Buzdar Thanks Murad For Sending KN-95 Masks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:18 PM

Usman Buzdar thanks Murad for sending KN-95 masks

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday telephoned his Sindh counterpart Murad Ali Shah and thanked him for sending KN-95 masks to the Punjab government, donated by China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday telephoned his Sindh counterpart Murad Ali Shah and thanked him for sending KN-95 masks to the Punjab government, donated by China.

He said that the Punjab government appreciated the Sindh government gesture, adding that "we should help each other in this difficult time". Unity and commitment by the country would defeat the dreaded virus.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab China Murad Ali Shah Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to conduct ‘Ta’awon Al Haq 12 ..

21 minutes ago

US to Charge Venezuelan President Maduro With Narc ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates Post to close all Customer Service Centre ..

36 minutes ago

Bank Alfalah Clears the Concern over it's Strategy ..

37 minutes ago

Canadian, South Korean Heads of State Discuss COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Clarke reflects on greater responsibilities than f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.