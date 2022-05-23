UrduPoint.com

Utility Store Corporation To Hold 'E- Khuli Kachehry On May 26

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 01:49 PM

Utility Store Corporation to hold 'E- Khuli Kachehry on May 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD), Utility Store Corporation (USC), Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi will hold a "E- Khuli Kachehry" on May 26 (Thursday).

According to USC statement, The Kachehry will be held from 11:00 hours to 13:00 hours, the USC has requested the public to contact on 051-111 123 570 for resolving their issues and complaints.

The Kachehry would also broadcast live on Facebook.

