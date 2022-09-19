UTRWS demands withdrawal of decision for closure of businesses in University Town

Members of University Town Resident Welfare Society (UTRWS) staged a protest here on Monday against the September 18 action taken by the district administration and demanded provincial government to withdraw the decision and reopen educational institutions and other business centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Members of University Town Resident Welfare Society (UTRWS) staged a protest here on Monday against the September 18 action taken by the district administration and demanded provincial government to withdraw the decision and reopen educational institutions and other business centers.

The members of UTRWS who staged a protest demonstration camp on main University Road were included Dr. Nawaz Khan Shangla , HOPE officials Aqeel Razzak, Salman NCS , Sadia Bilour, cafe crunch Syed Mehr Ali Shah, Bloomfield hall Awais Bilal, Khalid Ayub Nazia Shahzad, Bushra Haider, Dr. Tajamal, Dr. Tayyaba, Najiullah Khattak, and Dr. Inamullah Gandapur, among many affected people participated.

Awami National Party leader Sardar Hussain Babak also visited the protestor's camp.

The participants of the protest were holding placards inscribing slogans in favour of their rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nawaz Khan said that district government's decisions caused massive frustration amongst school children, general public and other stakeholders on closure of standard business concerns that affected their routine lives.

He demanded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary KP to probe the action in the best interest of business community and to identify those responsible for causing chaos in their businesses.