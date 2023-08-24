UVAS inks MoU with Chinese Vocational College

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese Vocational and Technical College of Anshun to promote educational exchanges and cooperation to establish Sino-Pak Industrial Talent Training Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese Vocational and Technical College of Anshun to promote educational exchanges and cooperation to establish Sino-Pak Industrial Talent Training Center.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Principal of Vocational and Technical College of Anshun Mr Li Xinchang, Tang International Education and Technology Regional Director Yasser Shakoor and President of TANG International Education Group Mr Li Jinsong virtually signed a MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus.

Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Asif Awan and few UVAS faculty members attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said the UVAS had strong relationship with Chinese institutions and companies for the uplift of veterinary education and had historic friendship between Pakistan and China very high like a Himalaya Mountain.

He mentioned the UVAS got 2nd position in Punjab, 4th in Pakistan in Times Higher Education Impact ranking while UVAS has been ranked among 351-400 in the latest Times Higher Education Asia University rankings. He said this MoU will be very affective not only for imparting professional training to the young students even also for enhancing professional skills and techniques to para-veterinary workers for their capacity building.

Under the MoU, both parties will promote academic and cultural exchanges between the two colleges and carry out cooperation in teacher training, short-term student exchanges and technical skill training. Both parties will jointly establish Sino-Pak Industrial Talent Training Center in the UVAS and it will be based on Chinese along with vocational skills to help students for improving their Chinese language, professional skills, understand Chinese culture and cultivate international professionals with craftsman spirit.