Open Menu

UVAS Inks MoU With Chinese Vocational College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 06:41 PM

UVAS inks MoU with Chinese Vocational College

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese Vocational and Technical College of Anshun to promote educational exchanges and cooperation to establish Sino-Pak Industrial Talent Training Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese Vocational and Technical College of Anshun to promote educational exchanges and cooperation to establish Sino-Pak Industrial Talent Training Center.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Principal of Vocational and Technical College of Anshun Mr Li Xinchang, Tang International Education and Technology Regional Director Yasser Shakoor and President of TANG International Education Group Mr Li Jinsong virtually signed a MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus.

Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Asif Awan and few UVAS faculty members attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said the UVAS had strong relationship with Chinese institutions and companies for the uplift of veterinary education and had historic friendship between Pakistan and China very high like a Himalaya Mountain.

He mentioned the UVAS got 2nd position in Punjab, 4th in Pakistan in Times Higher Education Impact ranking while UVAS has been ranked among 351-400 in the latest Times Higher Education Asia University rankings. He said this MoU will be very affective not only for imparting professional training to the young students even also for enhancing professional skills and techniques to para-veterinary workers for their capacity building.

Under the MoU, both parties will promote academic and cultural exchanges between the two colleges and carry out cooperation in teacher training, short-term student exchanges and technical skill training. Both parties will jointly establish Sino-Pak Industrial Talent Training Center in the UVAS and it will be based on Chinese along with vocational skills to help students for improving their Chinese language, professional skills, understand Chinese culture and cultivate international professionals with craftsman spirit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Education Punjab China Student Young Anshun University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City raises awareness on organ do ..

Dubai Healthcare City raises awareness on organ donation

14 minutes ago
 Payment of 2 new taxes now possible through e-Pay ..

Payment of 2 new taxes now possible through e-Pay Punjab

22 minutes ago
 Strategy devised to purge corruption in LG&CD Depa ..

Strategy devised to purge corruption in LG&CD Department

22 minutes ago
 Governor calls for promoting cross-border trade

Governor calls for promoting cross-border trade

23 minutes ago
 5 suspects held, drugs, Mainpuri recovered

5 suspects held, drugs, Mainpuri recovered

23 minutes ago
 DCs directed to launch crackdown on polluters

DCs directed to launch crackdown on polluters

23 minutes ago
Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Tank

Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Tank

23 minutes ago
 Secretary Planning reviews performance of NDRMF, t ..

Secretary Planning reviews performance of NDRMF, technical assistance on various ..

19 minutes ago
 SBP DG reviews progress on sports development sche ..

SBP DG reviews progress on sports development schemes

23 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore holds meeting for making Lahore drug-f ..

CCPO Lahore holds meeting for making Lahore drug-free

44 minutes ago
 Overpopulation exerts pressure on water resources; ..

Overpopulation exerts pressure on water resources; time for construction of new ..

19 minutes ago
 Eight drug pushers held

Eight drug pushers held

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan