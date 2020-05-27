Uzma Khan demands action against Malik Riaz’s family for allegedly torturing her

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has confirmed that it is Malik Riaz’s family which trespassed on her house along with the guards, used abusive language, subjected her to torture and accused her of extra marital relations with Usman—said to be son-in-law of Real Estate Tycoon Malik Riaz.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) Following popular trend of “Colonel’s wife” couple of days ago, another trend of “Thaikedar ki Baiti” (contractor’s daughter) is making waves on social media here on Wednesday.

A video involving actress Uzma Khan and his sister Huma Khan went viral on Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp in which the actress was pleading for mercy and pardon from an angry woman who was using abusive language against them allegedly for having extra martial relations with a man namely Usman.

In another tweet, the actress said: “This is totally unethical , immortal & beyond the limit's.

A strict action must be taken against them Coz "No one is above the Law ⚖" I need justice,”.

She said she would address a press conference on Thursday at Lahore Press Club and would share the complete detail with the media.

Earlier, the videos which went viral on social media did not show the faces of the women trespassing on the house of the actress along with the guards, breaking glasses and using abusive language against the actress. One of the victim woman had some injuries on her bare foot as there was blood on the floor of the house.

A few days ago, a video of a woman who was called “Colonel’s wife” had gone viral which triggered heated debate on law and order situation and supremacy of law in the country.