UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzma Khan Demands Action Against Malik Riaz’s Family For Allegedly Torturing Her

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:47 PM

Uzma Khan demands action against Malik Riaz’s family for allegedly torturing her

The actress has confirmed that it is Malik Riaz’s family which trespassed on her house along with the guards, used abusive language, subjected her to torture and accused her of extra marital relations with Usman—said to be son-in-law of Real Estate Tycoon Malik Riaz.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) Following popular trend of “Colonel’s wife” couple of days ago, another trend of “Thaikedar ki Baiti” (contractor’s daughter) is making waves on social media here on Wednesday.

A video involving actress Uzma Khan and his sister Huma Khan went viral on Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp in which the actress was pleading for mercy and pardon from an angry woman who was using abusive language against them allegedly for having extra martial relations with a man namely Usman.

Actress Uzma Khan has confirmed that it was Malik Riaz’s family which stormed into her house, used abusive language and accused her of extra martial relations with Usman. Usman is said to be the son-in-law of Real Estate business Tycoon Malik Riaz.

In another tweet, the actress said: “This is totally unethical , immortal & beyond the limit's.

A strict action must be taken against them Coz "No one is above the Law ⚖" I need justice,”.

She said she would address a press conference on Thursday at Lahore Press Club and would share the complete detail with the media.

Earlier, the videos which went viral on social media did not show the faces of the women trespassing on the house of the actress along with the guards, breaking glasses and using abusive language against the actress. One of the victim woman had some injuries on her bare foot as there was blood on the floor of the house.

A few days ago, a video of a woman who was called “Colonel’s wife” had gone viral which triggered heated debate on law and order situation and supremacy of law in the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Law And Order Social Media Facebook Twitter Malik Riaz Man Women Family Media From Share Blood

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: 50% of government employees t ..

15 minutes ago

UAE records 30% reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide leve ..

30 minutes ago

Berlin on US Threats Against Nord Stream 2: Timing ..

33 seconds ago

UN Urges Kiev to Ratify Istanbul Convention on Pre ..

34 seconds ago

Over 2Mln People Laid Off, 1.665Mln Hired in Russi ..

36 seconds ago

France Officially Bans Hydroxychloroquine Use as T ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.