Vaccination center begin operations in Sinawan town

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A vaccination center has started functioning at Rural Health Center in Sinawan to facilitate people of the town and nearby rural localities to save them from travelling long distances for vaccination against novel coronavirus.

A health officer of tahsil Kot Addu Dr.

Ilyas said that Punjab government had notifieid a vaccination center at RHC Sinawan as per policy to make vaccination facility available at home to the people living in far flung areas. The center has started functioning.

Residents of Sinawan including Fazal Din, Khair Muhammad, Noor Bakhsh, Rahim Daad, Allah Yar and many others thanked the government for making the facility available at their door step sparing them hazards of travelling long distances and saving their resources.