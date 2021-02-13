UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Of Frontline Healthcare Workers Intensified: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Saturday said that Punjab had intensified vaccination process of healthcare workers and over 70,000 staff would be vaccinated within 21 days.

She was addressing a video conference of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

She said the process of vaccination had been paced up in the province and over 70,000 frontline healthcare workers would be vaccinated within 21 days.

She said that all SOPs were being strictly implemented according to directions from the NCOC.

The minister said that smart lockdowns were being imposed in sensitive areas.

She said that the smart lockdowns had been helpful in controlling spread of the deadly virus.

She urged the people to comply with the SOPs to overcome spread of coronavirus.

Dr Yasmin said that frontline healthcare workers had been prioritized for vaccination according to instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Saultan said that vaccination process in all provinces was being monitored. He said that forum of the NCOC had played a pivotal role in controlling the pandemic and creating awareness about prevention among the masses.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retd) Usman Younis also attended the meeting.

