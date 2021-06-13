UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Of Health Workers, General Public Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination of citizens continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far a total of 349,999 people have been vaccinated, an official of the health department said here Sunday.

Giving details about vaccine, he said, 338,052 health workers and elderly people have been given the first dose of Sinopharm. While, 2,46,223 health workers and elderly people were also given second dose of Sinopharm.

The official said that 534,838 health workers and the elderly have been given the first dose of Sinovac and 50,822 health workers and the elderly were given a second dose of cyanobacteria.

He said, 52,954 elderly people have also been vaccinated with Cansino vaccine and 124,188 health workers and the elderly were given the first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage details are as under: Sinopharm: Today, 16,242 general public were vaccinated as 1st dose, total 338,052 general public have been vaccinated as 1st dose till date while 2271 general public were vaccinated as 2nd dose, total 246,223 general public have been vaccinated as 2nd dose till date.

Cansino: Today 8833 general public were vaccinated as 1st dose, total 52,954 HCWs have been vaccinated as 1st dose till date.

Sinovac: As many as 32,209 general public were vaccinated as 1st dose, total 534,838 general public have been vaccinated as 1st dose till date while 1668 general public were vaccinated as 2nd dose, total 50,822 general public have been vaccinated as 2nd dose.

Astrazeneca:A total of 622 people were vaccinated as 1st dose and a total 124,188 general public have been vaccinated as 1st dose. The total vaccinated today in all categories is 61,845.

