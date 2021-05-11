UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Process Continue In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Vaccination process continue in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull said on Tuesday the process of vaccination against coronavirus was continued as 26,643 people had been vaccinated in the district.

Talking to the media, she said that four more vaccination centres had been set up at RHCs Chunian, Khadian, Phoolnagar and cardiac centre Chunian where people were being vaccinated.

She said the best arrangements had been made in the vaccination centres to facilitate people who visit for vaccination.

Related Topics

Visit Chunian Media Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

20 minutes ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

20 minutes ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

20 minutes ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

20 minutes ago

Foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

24 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches home check-in service

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.