Vaccination process continue in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull said on Tuesday the process of vaccination against coronavirus was continued as 26,643 people had been vaccinated in the district.

Talking to the media, she said that four more vaccination centres had been set up at RHCs Chunian, Khadian, Phoolnagar and cardiac centre Chunian where people were being vaccinated.

She said the best arrangements had been made in the vaccination centres to facilitate people who visit for vaccination.