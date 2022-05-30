Various bills introduced in Senate

Senators from government and opposition on Monday introduced various bills in the Upper House of the Parliament, which were further referred to the concerned committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Senators from government and opposition on Monday introduced various bills in the Upper House of the Parliament, which were further referred to the concerned committees.

Senator Fawzia Arshad introduced the bill to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022). The bill was referred to the relevant committee.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad introduced the bill to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022). The bill was referred to the relevant standing committee.

Senator Naseebullah Bazai introduced the bill to amend the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 (The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2022). The House referred the bill to the standing committee.

Senator Fawzia Arshad introduced a bill to amend the West Pakistan Maternity Benefit Ordinance, 1958 (The Islamabad Capital Territory Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2022). The bill was referred to the relevant standing committee.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed introduced the bill to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

The bill was referred to the relevant standing committee.

Senator Mohsin Aziz introduced the bill to amend the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 (The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) (Amendment) Bill, 2022). 18. The bill was referred to the relevant standing committee.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed introduced the bill to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022). The bill was referred to the standing committee.

Senator Mohsin Aziz introduced the bill to amend the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 (The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022). The bill was referred to the relevant standing committee.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada introduced the bill to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2017 (The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2022). The bill was referred to the relevant standing committee.

Senators Sadia Abbasi and Walid Iqbal introduced the bill to amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act, 2021 (The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment (Amendment) Bill, 2022).