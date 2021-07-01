Vast network of development works spread in tribal districts: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Khan on Thursday said that his government has spread a network of vast development works in tribal districts including North Waziristan.

Talking to a delegation of PMLN from North Waziristan at his office, the Minister said that in North Waziristan, especially in Spin Wam and tehsil Shawa several projects of rehabilitation of educational institutions, health facilities, roads network, electricity and water provision have been completed while very soon other needed projects for the area would also be approved.

He said it had been done not as a favor but its right of local people of the area which the PTI government provided them by fulfilling its responsibility.

He said the message and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be spread to every house. The mission of our leader Imran Khan, he said, was to eliminate poverty from the society that would be completed at all cost.

Later, the Chief Organizer PMLN, North Waziristan, Malik Liaquat Ali commended the services of the Minister for the area and assured him utmost support in his efforts for the development of the area.