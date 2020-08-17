VC Dr Parveen Shah inaugurates three new buildings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah inaugurated three new buildings to strengthen the academic facilities, funded by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan, costing Rs655.921 million, said a release here on Monday.

Talking to the deans, department heads, fellow professors, Prof Dr Parveen Shah said despite litigation and other unavoidable circumstances, including Covid-19, the SALU has completed this very project timely and credit went to the project coordinator Engr Ghulam Asghar Sheikh and his team, who had so far been working with passion and commitment to finish the job.

She earnestly appreciated the HEC for rendering full support for the project.

The vice-chancellor said she was inaugurating the new academic block that would facilitate at least 2,567 students of various programs as 20 classrooms, six theatres and 10 laboratories were built.

She added, moreover, the students' hostel block would provide accommodation facilities to non-resident students, and this accommodation would seemingly reduce the estimated transportation cost by 30 per cent. While, the third building would have the offices of research, innovation and commercialisation and business technology incubation centre.