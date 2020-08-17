UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Dr Parveen Shah Inaugurates Three New Buildings

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

VC Dr Parveen Shah inaugurates three new buildings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah inaugurated three new buildings to strengthen the academic facilities, funded by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan, costing Rs655.921 million, said a release here on Monday.

Talking to the deans, department heads, fellow professors, Prof Dr Parveen Shah said despite litigation and other unavoidable circumstances, including Covid-19, the SALU has completed this very project timely and credit went to the project coordinator Engr Ghulam Asghar Sheikh and his team, who had so far been working with passion and commitment to finish the job.

She earnestly appreciated the HEC for rendering full support for the project.

The vice-chancellor said she was inaugurating the new academic block that would facilitate at least 2,567 students of various programs as 20 classrooms, six theatres and 10 laboratories were built.

She added, moreover, the students' hostel block would provide accommodation facilities to non-resident students, and this accommodation would seemingly reduce the estimated transportation cost by 30 per cent. While, the third building would have the offices of research, innovation and commercialisation and business technology incubation centre.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Job Khairpur HEC (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Noshera: Man confesses he raped the girl and then ..

3 minutes ago

Innovation in Construction Industry through PITB E ..

30 minutes ago

PITB E-Khidmat Marakaz making Life Easier

33 minutes ago

"Justice for Nadia Ashraf’ becomes top trend aft ..

33 minutes ago

Bilawal says he is being threatened 'to come on ri ..

1 hour ago

Asif Ali Zardari appears before accountability cou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.