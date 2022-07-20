VC Gomal university for transferring all universities to solarization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad has suggested the Higher education Commission (HEC) to convert all universities' electricity system to solarization to save around 20 billion cost of electricity bills.

In a letter No. 1473/VC/GU dated July 19, 2022 written to the Chairperson Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Dr. Shaista Sohail, the Vice Chancellor said that Gomal University pays one crore rupees per month in term of electricity bills.

In order to save the cost of electricity bills in Gomal University, he said last year we solved the problem of electricity by installing 120KW solar system in various departments including the Vice Chancellor Secretariat and benefited the university by generating electricity worth Rs.

41 lakh from more than 175000 units.

The Vice-Chancellor wrote in his post that a solar system project of 700KW/h is in the final stages of implementation on which work will start soon.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed told the Chairperson HEC that if all the universities of Pakistan are transferred to the solar system, on one hand the government will be able to meet the shortage of electricity by using electricity received by the universities in other places, while on the other side they can save Rs 20 billion annually.

Therefore, like Gomal University, all the universities of Pakistan should be transferred to solar system by saving electricity and benefiting the national exchequer.