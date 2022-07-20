UrduPoint.com

VC Gomal University For Transferring All Universities To Solarization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 01:00 PM

VC Gomal university for transferring all universities to solarization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad has suggested the Higher education Commission (HEC) to convert all universities' electricity system to solarization to save around 20 billion cost of electricity bills.

In a letter No. 1473/VC/GU dated July 19, 2022 written to the Chairperson Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Dr. Shaista Sohail, the Vice Chancellor said that Gomal University pays one crore rupees per month in term of electricity bills.

In order to save the cost of electricity bills in Gomal University, he said last year we solved the problem of electricity by installing 120KW solar system in various departments including the Vice Chancellor Secretariat and benefited the university by generating electricity worth Rs.

41 lakh from more than 175000 units.

The Vice-Chancellor wrote in his post that a solar system project of 700KW/h is in the final stages of implementation on which work will start soon.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed told the Chairperson HEC that if all the universities of Pakistan are transferred to the solar system, on one hand the government will be able to meet the shortage of electricity by using electricity received by the universities in other places, while on the other side they can save Rs 20 billion annually.

Therefore, like Gomal University, all the universities of Pakistan should be transferred to solar system by saving electricity and benefiting the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Electricity Gomal Iftikhar Ahmed July HEC Post All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit ..

Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit under control: Miftah

57 minutes ago
 Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dol ..

Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence i ..

Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence in Hamza

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.