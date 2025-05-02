Open Menu

VC Motivates L.L.B Students During Exam Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM

VC motivates L.L.B students during exam visit

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Friday visited A.B.D Law College and other colleges in Sukkur to review the ongoing annual L.L.B examinations and motivate students.

During his visit, the VC emphasized the importance of legal education, stating that it equips students with knowledge of laws, rules, and regulations. He highlighted the university's efforts to enhance legal studies, noting that students are future lawyers and judges.

The Vice Chancellor inspected the examination blocks and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. He was briefed on the colleges' facilities, including seminar and digital libraries. Dr. Khushk's visit underscored the university's commitment to academic excellence and promoting legal education.

Recent Stories

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

9 minutes ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

17 minutes ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

23 minutes ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

1 hour ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

19 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

19 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan