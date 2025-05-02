VC Motivates L.L.B Students During Exam Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Friday visited A.B.D Law College and other colleges in Sukkur to review the ongoing annual L.L.B examinations and motivate students.
During his visit, the VC emphasized the importance of legal education, stating that it equips students with knowledge of laws, rules, and regulations. He highlighted the university's efforts to enhance legal studies, noting that students are future lawyers and judges.
The Vice Chancellor inspected the examination blocks and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. He was briefed on the colleges' facilities, including seminar and digital libraries. Dr. Khushk's visit underscored the university's commitment to academic excellence and promoting legal education.
