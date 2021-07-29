UrduPoint.com
VC NED Calls On President IIUI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology, Prof Sarosh Lodi on Thursday called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

During the meeting in the new campus of IIUI, both the counterparts shared ideas of joint cooperation , vision of academia and industry linkage and academic excellence.

Prof. Sarosh apprised of the history and role of NED in promotion of engineering and technology.

He also briefed about the technology park project of the NED and told that they have gotten the best response from Saudi investors. He hailed IIUI for its decades-long services and also appreciated the hard work of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of IIUI.

Dr. Hathal, after the introduction of the university shared that the university, through its Faculty of Engineering and Technology, working on priority basis to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

" We are keen to give access to the faculty and students to the industry" he added. The IIUI President said that both the universities had shared goals and projects such as establishing technology parks.

He added that mutual cooperation in this regard would enhance the experience.

The meeting was also attended by Dean Dr. Raees Ahmed Jameel, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology RIPHAH university, Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President Administration, Finance and Planning IIUI, Prof. Nadeem Ahmed Shiekh, Dean FET IIUI, Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Tipu, Asstt. Professor FET and Dr. Khanzeb, Chairman Department of Civil Engineering.

The Vice Chancellor NED, later also visited the Faculty of Engineering and Technology and held an interaction meeting with the faculty.

