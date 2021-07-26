VC SALU condoles death of Dr Rajab Memon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Monday condoled the demise of former Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, eminent scholar and writer Dr Rajab Memon.

In a statement issued here, Dr Ibupoto expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the eminent scholar and ex VC Dr Rajab Memon.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.