UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC SALU Condoles Death Of Dr Rajab Memon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:46 PM

VC SALU condoles death of Dr Rajab Memon

Vice Chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Monday condoled the demise of former Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, eminent scholar and writer Dr Rajab Memon

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Monday condoled the demise of former Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, eminent scholar and writer Dr Rajab Memon.

In a statement issued here, Dr Ibupoto expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the eminent scholar and ex VC Dr Rajab Memon.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Khairpur Tando Jam Family

Recent Stories

DC vows to provide best facilities to patients in ..

20 seconds ago

More than 6,000 acres state land retrieved in dist ..

23 seconds ago

Novak Got No Requests From Europe for Talks to Ext ..

25 seconds ago

UN pushes for transformation of global food system ..

5 minutes ago

US ready to join hands with Pakistan on climate ch ..

5 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan week to be celebrated from Aug ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.