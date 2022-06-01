UrduPoint.com

VCs Of D.I. Khan Agriculture Varsity, UET Mardan Call On Acting Governor

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 07:22 PM

VCs of D.I. Khan agriculture varsity, UET Mardan call on Acting Governor

Vice Chancellor (VC) Agriculture University D I Khan, Dr. Masroor Elahi Wednesday called on Acting Governor KP, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and discussed matters relating to transfer of land and assets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Agriculture University D I Khan, Dr. Masroor Elahi Wednesday called on Acting Governor KP, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and discussed matters relating to transfer of land and assets.

He informed KP Governor that Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain is ignoring the directives of provincial government and cabinet and creating hurdles in transfer of land and assets. He told that agricultural university was working in a rented building.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani assured to raise the issue in next senate meeting and said that no one would be allowed to disregard directives of provincial government.

Later, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan, Dr. Shahid Khattak calls on acting governor and informed him about problems in appointments of treasurer, registrar and faculty members.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said"Appointments should be made on temporary basis if regular appointments are not possible according to KP Universities Act."

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Agriculture Mardan Gomal I Khan University Of Engineering And Technology Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Second long march date to be announced after SC’ ..

Second long march date to be announced after SC’s verdict: Imran Khan

4 minutes ago
 ATC awards death sentence to accused of abduction ..

ATC awards death sentence to accused of abduction for ransom, murder case

1 minute ago
 Training workshop for nursing instructors conclude ..

Training workshop for nursing instructors concludes

1 minute ago
 Blinken Appoints Ambassador Mike Hammer as New US ..

Blinken Appoints Ambassador Mike Hammer as New US Special Envoy for Horn of Afri ..

1 minute ago
 Senate panel seeks details of ongoing and upcoming ..

Senate panel seeks details of ongoing and upcoming projects

1 minute ago
 Pakistan ju-jitsu athletes to compete in The World ..

Pakistan ju-jitsu athletes to compete in The World Games in USA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.