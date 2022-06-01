VCs of D.I. Khan agriculture varsity, UET Mardan call on Acting Governor

Vice Chancellor (VC) Agriculture University D I Khan, Dr. Masroor Elahi Wednesday called on Acting Governor KP, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and discussed matters relating to transfer of land and assets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Agriculture University D I Khan, Dr. Masroor Elahi Wednesday called on Acting Governor KP, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and discussed matters relating to transfer of land and assets.

He informed KP Governor that Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain is ignoring the directives of provincial government and cabinet and creating hurdles in transfer of land and assets. He told that agricultural university was working in a rented building.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani assured to raise the issue in next senate meeting and said that no one would be allowed to disregard directives of provincial government.

Later, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan, Dr. Shahid Khattak calls on acting governor and informed him about problems in appointments of treasurer, registrar and faculty members.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said"Appointments should be made on temporary basis if regular appointments are not possible according to KP Universities Act."