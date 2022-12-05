Vehicles & stolen motorcycle recovered, one held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested accused involved in vehicle and motorcycle theft and recovered Rs 1.3 million, two vehicles and a motorcycle from his possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

The accused was identified as Arif who was involved in robbery incidents in Morgah area.

Police have registered case against him and started investigation.

SP Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team said,"Other accomplices and facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.""The arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished, those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets will not escape from the grip of the law," he added.