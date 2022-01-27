UrduPoint.com

VETS To Launch Awareness Campaign Against Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Vehicles Emission Testing Stations (VETS) is going to begin a province-wide campaign to create awareness among transporters, drivers and the general public regarding environmental pollution.

The campaign is being started on the special directives of the Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

During the campaign banners and wall papers would be displayed at visible places in all districts to create awareness against environmental pollution and injurious impact of vehicular emission.

Through the campaign transporters and drivers would be appealed for timely inspection of the emission system of their vehicles. Similarly, they would also be made aware regarding proper tuning of the engine, which is essential for health and clean environment.

The vehicles operated without proper care are used to emit hazardous carbon monoxide and other poisonous emissions that enter the human body through breathing and cause deadly diseases. While on the other hand the properly looked after vehicles emit less poisonous gases and prove helpful in the sustainability of the engine, good performance and consumption of minimum fuel.

The transporters and drivers who have been directed to fulfill their collective responsibility of the protection of the environment and controlling the emission of dangerous gases, should check their vehicles through VETS stations to prove their credentials as environment friendly persons.

During the campaign, Director Transport, Manager VETS and Incharge of the concerned station would be on roads to monitor the checking of vehicles by themselves.

>