Vibrant nations duly preserve cultural, traditional values: Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday said vibrant nations always preserved their cultural and traditional values, besides historical heritage.

In his message on World Pashtun Culture Day, he said Pakistan was a land where people from different tribes, caste and creed, lived together in a peaceful environment, describing it a beautiful 'bouquet'.

The�Pashtun Culture Day�is celebrated on September 23 every year since 2015, according to a press release.

He said unique culture, traditions and civilization was the identity of the people living in different parts of the country, adding the purpose of marking the day was to better understand and keep intact the cultural heritage, norms and values.

In literary history of Balochistan, he said Pashtun poets and writers had effectively projected the rich civilization, culture and heritage of the province by promoting peace, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

He said the day reminded the nation to follow all the 'positive principles' inletter and spirit, negate 'destructive thinking' and keep moving towardsestablishing a 'constructive society.'