UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vibrant Nations Duly Preserve Cultural, Traditional Values: Qasim Suri

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:53 PM

Vibrant nations duly preserve cultural, traditional values: Qasim Suri

Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday said vibrant nations always preserved their cultural and traditional values, besides historical heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday said vibrant nations always preserved their cultural and traditional values, besides historical heritage.

In his message on World Pashtun Culture Day, he said Pakistan was a land where people from different tribes, caste and creed, lived together in a peaceful environment, describing it a beautiful 'bouquet'.

The�Pashtun Culture Day�is celebrated on September 23 every year since 2015, according to a press release.

He said unique culture, traditions and civilization was the identity of the people living in different parts of the country, adding the purpose of marking the day was to better understand and keep intact the cultural heritage, norms and values.

In literary history of Balochistan, he said Pashtun poets and writers had effectively projected the rich civilization, culture and heritage of the province by promoting peace, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

He said the day reminded the nation to follow all the 'positive principles' inletter and spirit, negate 'destructive thinking' and keep moving towardsestablishing a 'constructive society.'

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan World September 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Taliban's delegation visiting Beijing for consulta ..

2 minutes ago

Sixty-six countries vow carbon neutrality by 2050: ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Confirms Sunday Meeting W ..

3 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq ..

3 minutes ago

World sport anti-doping body tells Russia to expla ..

3 minutes ago

Tens of thousands homeless a year after Indonesia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.