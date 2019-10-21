Vice Chancellor Sindh University underlined need of countering environmental hazard

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said population explosion had given rise to environmental hazards that could be coped through implementing effective counter strategies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said population explosion had given rise to environmental hazards that could be coped through implementing effective counter strategies.

The charity begins at home, same way; we should initiate environmental safety measures at home by refusing to use pollutant stuff in everyday life Dr. Burfat and lamented that they as people were themselves responsible for the deteriorating and aggravating atmospheric state.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these views in his presidential remarks at daylong conference on the theme of "Voices of the Future and Environmental Challenges" at Hi-Tech Research Resource Laboratory of University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Monday.

"We need to set our own home right and need to avoid behavior detrimental to hygienic environment", Dr. Burfat said.

The vice chancellor cited example of symmetrical city and immaculate regional planning model of ancient city of Moen-Jo-Daro; observing that people of that antique city observed all tenets of environmental safety.

Dr. Burfat felicitated Director Centre for Environmental Sciences Dr. Faryal Almani and her team upon successful organization of the conference.

Fisher Folk Forum activist Muhammad Ali Shah emphasized on change of life-style and social preferences in the interest of improvement of environmental landscape. "We should plant in plenty, contain wasted water consumption and raise awareness in the given context to preserve safe environment", he maintained and called for measures to curb sea erosion caused by reduced water flows at Indus Delta.

Four separate sessions were conducted during the Conference suiting various moot sub-themes. Dr. Altaf Ahmed Siyal, Dr. Amin Qureshi, Dr. Kamran Ansari, Nasir Panhwar, ADC Jamshoro Shoukat Ali Ujjan and others also spoke on the occasion.

The conference culminated on a certificate award ceremony preceded by a thought provoking question answer episode.