UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor UoP Urges Teaching In Mother, Local Languages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:27 PM

Vice Chancellor UoP urges teaching in mother, local languages

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan has said that if children were taught in their own national and mother languages their learning process would be faster besides it also speed up the process of development in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan has said that if children were taught in their own national and mother languages their learning process would be faster besides it also speed up the process of development in the country.

More than 150 languages are spoken and understood in Pakistan, but Urdu is the national language and teaching in mother language would certainly give rooms to the students to learn best things.

He said Urdu was their national assets and education in it guaranteed more development in the country.

He said while addressing a Declamation Contests organized Frontier Model School in Peshawar in collaboration with Silk Bank Karachi.

Young students from all districts participated in the essay and declamation contests. He said the youth were the future builders of the nation and urged upon them to keep due attention to their studies so that they could be able to compete at national and international levels.

He said the progress of the country lies in the hands of the youth between the ages of 18 and 28 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rafia Javed of Haripur clinched the top position and Ejaz-ur-Rehman from (Mansehra), Imam Roghani from Mardan claimed second and third positions respectively.

Prof. Dr. Asif Khan described the efforts around the month as a compliment. He said that writing ability was the best source of expression. At the University of Peshawar, we are teaching Chinese-Russian and other languages, he said.

Professor Dr. Nazir Tabassam, Nasir Ali Syed, Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Amjad Aziz Malik, Asim Mukhtar and Bashari Farrukh were also present on this occasion. Khawjah Naseer also addressed on this occasion and assured the students to hold such like activities in future as well.

Mahmood Sham, a senior journalist highlighted the aim and objective of the on going projects by holding different competitions among the students so that they could be able to prepare themselves for future challenges.

Earlier, KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi distributed certificates and gifts among the students including girls participants. He congratulated the awards winners and lauded Frontier Model School management for holding such activities, which gave due opportunities to the students to highlight their hidden talent.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Mansehra Mardan Progress Nasir Haripur Silk Bank Limited All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Sustainability a way of working, lifestyle, corner ..

18 seconds ago

UVAS FBS organised Best Teacher Award Ceremony

7 minutes ago

Amin discusses air quality agenda with US Science ..

2 minutes ago

Utility Stores liabilities stand at Rs 15.616 bill ..

3 minutes ago

Rwanda Minister Says Luxembourg May Invest in Buil ..

3 minutes ago

Govt efforts to rationalize power purchase agreeme ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.