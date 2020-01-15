Vice Chancellor UoP urges teaching in mother, local languages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan has said that if children were taught in their own national and mother languages their learning process would be faster besides it also speed up the process of development in the country.

More than 150 languages are spoken and understood in Pakistan, but Urdu is the national language and teaching in mother language would certainly give rooms to the students to learn best things.

He said Urdu was their national assets and education in it guaranteed more development in the country.

He said while addressing a Declamation Contests organized Frontier Model School in Peshawar in collaboration with Silk Bank Karachi.

Young students from all districts participated in the essay and declamation contests. He said the youth were the future builders of the nation and urged upon them to keep due attention to their studies so that they could be able to compete at national and international levels.

He said the progress of the country lies in the hands of the youth between the ages of 18 and 28 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rafia Javed of Haripur clinched the top position and Ejaz-ur-Rehman from (Mansehra), Imam Roghani from Mardan claimed second and third positions respectively.

Prof. Dr. Asif Khan described the efforts around the month as a compliment. He said that writing ability was the best source of expression. At the University of Peshawar, we are teaching Chinese-Russian and other languages, he said.

Professor Dr. Nazir Tabassam, Nasir Ali Syed, Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Amjad Aziz Malik, Asim Mukhtar and Bashari Farrukh were also present on this occasion. Khawjah Naseer also addressed on this occasion and assured the students to hold such like activities in future as well.

Mahmood Sham, a senior journalist highlighted the aim and objective of the on going projects by holding different competitions among the students so that they could be able to prepare themselves for future challenges.

Earlier, KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi distributed certificates and gifts among the students including girls participants. He congratulated the awards winners and lauded Frontier Model School management for holding such activities, which gave due opportunities to the students to highlight their hidden talent.