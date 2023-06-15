UrduPoint.com

Vice Chief Confers Non-operational Mili Awards In Investiture Ceremony At AHQ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Vice Chief confers non-operational mili awards in investiture ceremony at AHQ

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood on Thursday conferred non-operational military awards upon Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, Airmen and Civilian Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in recognition to their distinguished services during an investiture ceremony held here at Air Headquarters (AHQ)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood on Thursday conferred non-operational military awards upon Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, Airmen and Civilian Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in recognition to their distinguished services during an investiture ceremony held here at Air Headquarters (AHQ).

The Vice Chief of the Air Staff was the Chief Guest at the occasion, a PAF news release said.

During the ceremony, 98 PAF Officers, 25 Junior Commissioned Officers / Airmen and 17 civilians were awarded Chief of the Air Staff Commendation Certificates, whereas, 17 Officers were awarded the coveted Professional Excellence Badge.

8 Junior Commissioned Officers and Airmen were also conferred upon Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Class-II) and Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Class-III) during the ceremony.

The Medals, Professional Excellence Badges and Chief of the Air Staff commendation certificates were awarded in recognition of acts of extraordinary devotion to duty and outstanding contributions toward service. A number of high ranking PAF officers and personnel were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

17 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

17 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

13 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

13 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

31 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.