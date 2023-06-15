Vice Chief confers non-operational mili awards in investiture ceremony at AHQ

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood on Thursday conferred non-operational military awards upon Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, Airmen and Civilian Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in recognition to their distinguished services during an investiture ceremony held here at Air Headquarters (AHQ).

The Vice Chief of the Air Staff was the Chief Guest at the occasion, a PAF news release said.

During the ceremony, 98 PAF Officers, 25 Junior Commissioned Officers / Airmen and 17 civilians were awarded Chief of the Air Staff Commendation Certificates, whereas, 17 Officers were awarded the coveted Professional Excellence Badge.

8 Junior Commissioned Officers and Airmen were also conferred upon Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Class-II) and Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Class-III) during the ceremony.

The Medals, Professional Excellence Badges and Chief of the Air Staff commendation certificates were awarded in recognition of acts of extraordinary devotion to duty and outstanding contributions toward service. A number of high ranking PAF officers and personnel were also present at the occasion.