'Virus of extremism' more dangerous than coronavirus: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Speakers at a virtual seminar on Tuesday were of the view that the 'virus of extremism' was more dangerous for the society than coronavirus.

The webinar titled 'Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan: Role of Women in Defeating the Virus of Extremism' was meant to highlight the women's role in combating multiple challenges including extremism, intolerance and cyber-terrorism.

The event was organized by the Women University Swabi, said a news release issued here.

At the outset, trainer Asfand Ousaf told the participants that the extremist organizations and anti-state elements had been using the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to launch a propaganda campaign in order to promote their vested interests.

Such elements were trying to entrap people by promoting specific ideologies on social media, he said.

He said thousands of women from Europe and North Africa had voluntarily joined the ranks of such anti-state elements in past few years after getting inspired by their propaganda material available on social media and the internet.

In the second part of the workshop, Psychiatrist Mahnoor Laila outlined the role of women and teachers for promoting peace and harmony in the society in the light of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan initiative.

Citing a research, she said currently women were more active in raising awareness about coronavirus across the world than men.

"Empowerment of women is vital to reining in the forces of terrorism and violent extremism," she said adding that the women often being the first teachers of children could play an imperative role in sensitizing the youth for peace promotion.

Mahnoor also spoke on social and traditional implications of changing societal dynamics and thereby emerging roles of women for peace-building and countering extremism, as well as contemporary challenges and their solutions.

In the last segment of the webinar, the speakers highlighted responsibilities of the teachers for ensuring a peaceful and prosperous society.

The participants of webinar were sensitized on the risks associated with cyber-terrorism.

At the conclusion of the workshop, the participants pledged to sensitize younger generation as teachers and parents about their role and responsibilities in setting up an inclusive society by eliminating all forms of extremism, terrorism, violence, abuse, exploitation and discrimination and ensuring equal access to justice for all, participatory decision-making and special attention to the rights of youth and the women.