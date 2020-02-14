VIS finalizes sukuk rating of AA+ to K-E Rs 25 bn Sukuk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has finalized the rating of double A Plus assigned to K-Electric Limited's Rs 25 billion Sukuk.

The outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The pre-IPO amount of Rs 23.

71 billion was raised and the remaining amount will be raised through an IPO during second half of fiscal year 2019-20, said a press release on Friday.

The assigned ratings incorporate strategic importance of K-E, strong business risk profile, adequate financial profile and structural features of the Sukuk. The previous rating action was announced on October 14,2019.