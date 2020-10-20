UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Maintains Ratings Of IIL

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

VIS maintains ratings of IIL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of double A minus/A-One assigned to International Industries Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of double A minus/A-One assigned to International Industries Limited.

The medium to long-term rating of 'AA-' denotes high credit quality coupled with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary slightly with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of 'A-1' denotes high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Outlook on the assigned ratings has been placed on 'Rating Watch-Negative' status. Previous rating action was announced on June 21, 2019, said release on Tuesday.

The rating takes into consideration the consistent slide in profitability indicators; in fiscal year 2019-20, IIL's gross margin dropped from 10.9% to 7.2%, which was notably lower on a timeline.

Related Topics

Company May June 2019 From International Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

5 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

20 minutes ago

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

35 minutes ago

Bee’ah commences operations in KSA

35 minutes ago

Dubai Culture strengthens readiness to participate ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.