UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Visit Of Speaker NA To Afghanistan Postponed Due To Security Reasons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:28 PM

Visit of Speaker NA to Afghanistan postponed due to security reasons

The visit of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to Afghanistan was postponed Thursday due to the closure of the Kabul airport at the last moment, citing security reasons, the media wing of the Parliament House announced

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The visit of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to Afghanistan was postponed Thursday due to the closure of the Kabul airport at the last moment, citing security reasons, the media wing of the Parliament House announced.

The aircraft of the Speaker, who was heading a nine-member parliamentary delegation to Kabul, on the special invitation of his counterpart Chairman Wolsi Jirga Mir Rehman Rahmani had to return to Islamabad, after being denied permission to land at the Hamid Karzai international.

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan in a tweet said "Speaker's visit to Kabul postponed as airport was closed due to security threat." He said "the plane was about to descent when the control tower informed of the closure of the airport. New dates for the visit will be decided after mutual consultations," he said.

According to the data available from the flight tracker Flightradar 24 the aircraft circled for some time near Kabul's Hamid Karzai airport, before heading back home.

However, the information available from the Kabul Airport's online arrivals and departures showed regular flight movement.

Official sources said Chairman Wolsi Jirga Afghanistan Mir Rehman Rahmani and Chairman of the Afghan Senate Fazal Hadi Muslimyar later telephoned Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and regretted the postponement of the visit. They said they were looking forward to the visit of the delegation from Pakistan at an earlier date. Speaker Asad Qaiser said he would be visiting Kabul as soon as the security situation improves.

The Parliamentary delegation comprised Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan, MNAs Shandan Gulzaar, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Sajid Khan, Maulana Salauddin Ayubi, Gul Dad Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Secretary National Assembly. The delegation had a scheduled four-day visit to Kabul.

Prior to his visit the Speaker in a brief message said he looked forward to closer ties with the people of Afghanistan. He said the delegation planned to hold wide-ranging discussions, including deliberations on the Afghan peace and cross-border trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Hamid Karzai Jirga Parliament Sadiq Khan Visit Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an impo ..

21 minutes ago

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospit ..

4 minutes ago

HarmonyOS: Connecting to a Simpler Life

29 minutes ago

Technology use vital to curb corrupt practices: Dr ..

4 minutes ago

AJK President vows to transform liberated territor ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel 'concerned' over east Ukraine tensio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.