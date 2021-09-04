Vital to introduce solar energy system in railways

Pakistan Railways Secretary/Chairman Habib ur Rehman Gillani has said that it is very important to introduce solar energy system in railways to save electricity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Secretary/Chairman Habib ur Rehman Gillani has said that it is very important to introduce solar energy system in railways to save electricity.

He said this in a meeting which discussed shifting of 155 railway stations on solar energy at PR headquarters on Saturday.

He said that tender would be floated by next week for installation of solar system in Railway officers Mayo Garden colony.

Project Director Zia Ullah said that till now 14 firms had participated in prebid conference adding that this project would help railways to save Rs 150 million annually.

Habib ur Rehman Gillani was also apprised about the advertisement of PR hospitals given under public private partnership and response of firms in this regard.

Railways chairman said that PR hospitals should not be abandoned, he added.

Earlier, views were exchanged on construction of double line track from Keamari to Marshalling yard Pipri.

Moreover, the chairman was also briefed about pension reforms in the department.